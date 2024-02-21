Ulrich Wickert

II came to Paris for the first time in the spring of 1956. At that time we moved there from Heidelberg. At that time there was no highway. So we drove the country road to Paris. Reaching the hills in front of the city was an incredible sight. A huge city spilled out, and in the middle of it stood this incredible Eiffel Tower. It is as obvious as an apple bread tree in the barren savannah, no matter where you come from. Those who sail to America always first see the Statue of Liberty in New York, and those who sail to Paris first see the Eiffel Tower. This panorama impressed me so much that I never forgot it. I was incredibly amazed at the time.

We moved to a hill outside Paris. My room was under the roof, and at night the light of the Eiffel Tower shone through the window. The beam of light rotates like a lighthouse. In my memory he came by my room every 22 seconds. I counted the seconds and fell asleep.

For me, Paris remains the most beautiful city in the world. She lives. 1500 years of culture can be found in her biography. Less in the buildings than in the history, which is always present. In Paris there are marble plaques hanging on many houses that say what happened there. That's why I still like to walk through the city today. Keep your eyes open – there is always something to experience. On my way home from the office, when I lived there as an ARD correspondent, I passed a plaque that said: Robespierre lived here in the backyard. And now I have the time of the French Revolution in my head again. On another corner it says: This is where Picasso painted the Demoiselles d'Avignon. Or: Chateaubriand lived here.



Ulrich Wickert lived in Paris as a teenager – here he can be seen with his mother Ingeborg and fox terrier Tschibi. He later worked as an ARD correspondent there. He then moderated “Tagesthemen” for 15 years until 2006.

Image: Daniel Pilar



It's not just about art history, but about culture. All of this lives on the streets of Paris. These clues are not part of a museum, but something that allows the city to breathe. And this pulsation of centuries fascinates me. When I'm in Paris, I have breakfast at Café de Flore. I buy my newspapers at the kiosk in front. Several. Then I sit at the back of the café and not on the front terrace – and read, eat a croissant and drink a grand crème, a café au lait. Not far from the “Café de Flore” there is a picturesque little square where I like to walk, the Place de Furstenberg.







Eugène Delacroix's studio is located there. There are four large plane trees on the square. For a while there was a bench in the middle between the plane trees where musicians often sat. One always played the violin and one the guitar. It was probably too loud for the residents. So the bank was unscrewed. . . And when I have time, which I always take, I go to the Jardin du Luxembourg. For me it is the most beautiful garden in France and I even made a long film about its four seasons. Around the large basin are the statues of the queens, not the kings! That also says something about France: women play a special role here.

Jacob Rott

Paris is always a place of longing, be it in love or, for me, in fashion. It is a place where dreams can come true, where you can romanticize, where you are in your own little fairytale world. And that’s also how I personally associate the city. The first time I was in Paris was in 2019, when I went there with my first serious girlfriend for the weekend for her birthday. Since then, I have visited Paris four times a year – each time for the four Fashion Weeks. Last October I had a very special moment in the city: I walked a catwalk under the Eiffel Tower with L'Oréal Paris.