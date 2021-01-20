This Wednesday, January 20, Joe Biden officially became the new president of the United States.

The inauguration became a very special ceremony after the appearance of Lady Gaga, who sang the national anthem of the North American country.

After ending the protocol ceremony, various celebrities were very excited to have Joe biden as the new president of the United States.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston He shared from his Instagram stories the exact moment when Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris greet each other.

“This is it” was the message that accompanied the emotional image.

Jennifer Aniston shared the precise moment Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris greet each other. Photo: Jennifer Aniston / Instagram

Eva longoria

The interpreter Eva longoria He uploaded a photo to his Instagram profile where he appeared with Joe Biden.

“Today we make history! Today we celebrate leaders like President Joe Biden and our First Lady Vice President, Kamala Harris. Today is just the beginning“, wrote.

Eva Longoria greets Joe Biden. Photo: Eva Longoria / Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

For its part, Jennifer Lopez, who performed the song “America the beautiful” with great feeling during the ceremony, wrote a short, but emotional message.

“One nation, under God, indivisible, with freedom and justice for all“, public.

Jennifer Lopez sang at the ceremony. Photo: Jennifer Lopez / Instagram

Hailey baldwin

Justin Bieber’s model and wife, Hailey baldwinHe expressed his emotion with a series of images: “It is such an emotional day. A hopeful day for America! President Biden and Vice President Harris, ”he commented.

Hailey Baldwin has faith in Joe Biden. Photo: Hailey Baldwin / Instagram

Kardashian Clan – Jenner

Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner shared videos and photos from the ceremony. In this way, the young celebrities joined the celebration.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrates the new president’s inauguration. Photo: Capture Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner / Instagram

Ariana Grande

The renowned singer Ariana Grande posted a short video of Joe Biden’s first statements as president of the United States.

Ariana Grande happy for Joe Biden. Photo: Ariana Grande / Instagram

Mandy moore

From her Instagram account, singer and actress Mandy Moore posted a photo of President Biden with his wife. “What a relief to have real leadership again,” he said.

Reese witherspoon

Reese witherspoon wrote: “What an amazing time for all of us! I was thrilled to see so many former presidents and first ladies come forward to welcome our new leaders Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. “

Reese Witherspoon notes that this is an incredible moment. Photo: Reese Witherspoon / Instagram

Zooey Deschanel

Meanwhile, the protagonist of 500 days with her posted the following: “State of mind: optimistic.”

