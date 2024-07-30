Celebrities and famous designers have brought pubic hair back into fashion. The corresponding material is published by Standard.

It is noted that models appeared in dresses with the said vegetation glued to the groin area at the Maison Margiela 2024 show. In addition, in April, model Julia Fox appeared in public in a bikini with a print of a naked intimate area with hair. This trend was also supported by American rapper Doja Cat, who appeared at the Grammy Awards in a translucent dress by Dilara Findikoglu and demonstrated her natural appearance.

In turn, the founder of Pre- beauty salons Mimi Gaston-Kennedy noted that more and more clients prefer to trim hair in the deep bikini area instead of removing it. “We are also seeing an increase in sales of pubic hair care oil, as the younger generation takes care of what they have, embracing their natural nature,” the entrepreneur added.

It is also known that many beauty studios, including Sol Cosmedics, have begun to offer special procedures for those who want to return thicker hair growth after laser hair removal.

It was previously reported that unattractive female appearance has become a trend on the Internet.