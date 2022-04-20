Translation: Azza Youssef

Live television work carries many caveats, because when something goes wrong, it cannot be undone, and serious consequences may occur as a result of the actions of some celebrities that are inappropriate for live broadcasting, which may result in them being prevented from appearing on the air. In its British edition, Stars Insider mentioned some of them:

Hugh Grant:

Considered one of the most charming and kind men in Hollywood, he was banned from “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” after behaving rudely with the announcer and crew.

The Kardashian family:

One of the most famous reality TV families, and one of the most frequent guests in the world, which is why anchor Anderson Cooper prefers not to host her on his show because she is already everywhere, so she has nothing new to offer.

Joan Rivers:

She was a regular guest on Johnny Carson’s “The Night Show” and they had a strong friendship, but when she got her talk show on a rival channel, she was not invited back to the show, because she didn’t tell him about her own show.

– Madonna

She is one of the celebrities who was banned from Piers Morgan’s talk show. The controversial host cut ties with Madonna because, he said, she was a nuisance in his life. – Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman

Although they are two of the most famous talk show hosts ever, neither of them appeared on the other’s show due to the feud between them, which has been going on for nearly 25 years.