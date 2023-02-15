Singer Anitta said she intends to take a break from her career after the intense work routine she will have at Carnival. Without stipulating the time she will be away from the spotlight or even the destination of this moment of rest, the singer explained that she will be “a long time away” and “doing nothing”, she said in an interview with TV Record.

Carnival promises to be very intense for the singer, who will take your block to the streets of Salvador (BA) on the 17th, and to Rio de Janeiro, on the 25th.

+ Find out how fashion and beauty companies invest to profit in Carnival

Pause for health

With a lot of work due to her international success, Anitta should use the break to recharge after a difficult year for her health.

In December of last year, the artist revealed her infection with the Epstein-Bar virus, a disease that can cause mononucleosis and multiple sclerosis, but which has not progressed thanks to treatment. Still in 2022, in July, she had surgery to treat endometriosis.