D.he Lockdown is slowly dividing society: there are those who have gradually grown the color and style out of their hair and who try in video conferences to distract from their hair-raising headdress with flashy backgrounds. And there are the others who, seven weeks after hair salons closed, still look like they did on day one. How do they do it?

Julia Anton Editor in the Society department at FAZ.NET

One of the lucky ones is, for example, someone who lives in this situation with a hairdresser who quickly puts on scissors in the bathroom at home. Style-savvy members of the household do it too: Dorothee Bär, Minister of State for Digital (CSU), relies on her daughters, “who can finally prove that their hours of work on make-up and hairstyle tutorials on YouTube were not wasted time “As the politician said last week. For Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU), YouTube films are not wasted time either – she puts her hair in beautiful lockdown curls.

Or was she even in Luxembourg? Hairdressing salons are still open there, and it is not too far away from their home state Rhineland-Palatinate. According to media reports, even some people from Munich and Cologne, who take it very precisely, go on the long journey to the Grand Duchy for a fresh cut.

Those who are too accurate make themselves suspicious

But there must also be black sheep among German hairdressers who don’t care if they break every rule during home visits. A glance at the neighborhood group shows that, where numbers are happily passed around. The Central Association of the German Hairdressing Trade accused some professional football players of an overly accurate cut in mid-January: In an open letter to the German Football Association, the association complained that many a player’s hairstyle is only possible with professional hands. The freshly coiffed soccer stars put the entire industry under pressure. Unfortunately, there is no evidence that there weren’t any other players or partners who worked on the hair.









Meanwhile, presenters and actors in film and television can continue to rely on their stylists – their use is possible in the commercial sector. There, it is not the hairdresser who meets a customer, but employees doing the hair of other employees, as a spokesman for the trade association for energy, textile and electrical media products (BGETEM) says. Instead of the Infection Protection Act, the regulations for occupational safety apply there. BGETEM has created a handout with guidelines for this: with mask in mask, sufficiently large rooms and separate material.

As a spokesman for the ARD announced, a separate hygiene concept must be submitted for each studio production. For talk shows like “Anne Will”, the makeup artists are tested like all other production employees before the show, and guests are also offered a test. It works in a similar way with the “Tagesschau”, and even with fictional formats like “Rote Rosen”, professionals continue to do the hairdressing and the morning mask. Only when “getting ready to shoot” on the set do the actors have to lay hands on themselves at the end.

Angela Merkel also relies on an employee: the Chancellor – previously a customer of the Berlin star hairdresser Udo Walz, who died in December for many years – uses the services of an assistant for hair and make-up, according to a government spokesman. Of course, hygiene measures would be observed.

In the meantime, everyone else should have the courage to have fluffy hair! And leave the house despite your head held high! After all, nobody is surprised in winter when you wear a hat on your head.