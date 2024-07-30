Great anticipation ahead of Thursday

MotoGP returns to the track at Silverstone in Great Britain this weekend and will do so in style with the bikes featuring celebratory liveries for the 75 years of the championship. Honda is spoiled for choice and it will be interesting to see what HRC has come up with for this occasion.

Joan Mirrecently renewed until 2026, has anticipated that he is fascinated by the colors he will show off on the track: “The break has allowed us to rest and train, plus I’ll be back on track with a fresh contract renewal and it’s another push to do well. Silverstone this year will be incredible with all the special liveries, I have to say that ours is probably the most beautiful MotoGP I’ve ever seen, but as always the results will count”.

These are the words of Luke Marini: “Silverstone is an excellent test bench to evaluate our growth path thanks to the wide range of curves it presents, it will be a special weekend to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the championship, I am proud to wear the colors we have prepared and we hope to honor them with a good result”.