Levante and Cádiz will be on vacation tonight (follow the game live on As.com). The strangest League in history, with permission from the past, is coming to an end. It is going to end to the disdain of some doomsayers who were betting that it would stop again in the middle of the course. Although for some, like Levante, it seems that the day that Athletic eliminated them from the Cup final is over. Since then, he has only added a few points that have served to certify the permanence.

In any case, despite two months of wandering in nowhere, a stay at Orriols is always a reason to celebrate. A party with guests. For the first and only time in the entire course, the Ciutat de València will host fans. We will see if the 5,000 maximum quota seats that Levante has are exhausted. But in any case, that there are people in the rostrum is already cause for joy.

Also has reasons to celebrate Cádiz. That a newly promoted does not struggle to achieve permanence is also a weighty argument to have a good party. Even if Álvaro did not like the relaxation against Elche at all. It will be Augusto’s last game as a professional.