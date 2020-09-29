In view of the increased corona numbers, the federal and state governments have agreed on stricter requirements for celebrations and restaurant visits and are initially rejecting any further relaxation of the corona measures. “The federal government and the states emphasize again that in times of relevant increased and rising numbers of infections, no further major opening steps can be justified for the time being,” says a resolution that Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) made with the Prime Minister.

Merkel emphasized that complete school closings should be avoided in the future during the Corona crisis. Schools and daycare centers are “absolutely to be run”. It needs a test strategy for teachers and children “and a certain behavior when an infection occurs. A whole school should not be closed here ”.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said after the talks that they now have “a philosophy, a set of rules, a strategy”.

There is a kind of traffic light with different warning signals and levels that determine how, above certain threshold values, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants should react within seven days. “More mask, less alcohol and smaller celebrations”, that is the “basic triad”, explained Söder.

The coronavirus pandemic could spiral out of control in some regions, warns Söder. That is why specific rules are necessary.

What was decided:

Citizens who give false information about themselves in a restaurant or other inns will have to use a Minimum fine of 50 euros calculate. According to information from the German Press Agency, this was decided by the state ministers’ presidents.

The states themselves are responsible for the specific implementation – via corresponding changes in their Corona regulations and catalogs of fines. At first it remained unclear how the rule of fines should actually be applied if, for example, by entering a wrong name it is not at all clear who it is.

In Berlin, this has been the case for two weeks. Hosts have to reckon with up to 5000 euros, guests with 50 to 500 euros, in both cases it always depends on the severity of the violations.

In Schleswig-Holstein there is even a risk of fines of up to 1000 euros, as Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) announced immediately after the conference. That should also target autumn holidaymakers on the North and Baltic Seas.

In private rooms it should therefore no regulations on the number of participants give. However, it is strongly recommended not to hold a ceremony with more than 25 participants in private rooms.

If there are more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a district within seven days, further measures should be adopted. In particular, the number of participants should be limited to a maximum of 25 in public or rented rooms. In private rooms, it is strongly recommended not to hold celebrations with more than ten participants in this case. There could be exceptions for registered celebrations with hygiene plans approved by the health department. Further measures:

To previous ones “AHA” rules – Keep a distance of 1.5 meters, wear hygiene, wear everyday masks – two letters are added: The “C”, as a request, the Corona warning app to use and the “L” for regular Ventilation .

Regular ventilation in all private and public spaces could significantly reduce the risk of infection, it says in the federal-state paper. A CO2 measurement in closed rooms is also recommended so that ventilation is not forgotten. A 500 million euro funding program will support the retrofitting of ventilation systems in public buildings, including schools, this year and next.

Of the public health service will with four billion euros promoted. The federal government will provide the funds until 2026. This is intended for the countries up to 5,000 new jobs and digitization in the health authorities are promoted.

With a view to the beginning of the autumn vacation, the Federal Chancellor and the Prime Ministers appeal Refrain from traveling to risk areas.

Requirements for private celebrations are to be stricter again. Photo: Christoph Soeder / dpa

Chancellor warns of an exponential increase in the corona numbers

According to Chancellor Angela Merkel, the increasing numbers of new corona infections are a cause for concern. Merkel said on Tuesday that there was a significant increase in the number of infections, especially in metropolitan areas.

Germany got through the summer well, but now with autumn and winter a “difficult time” is ahead. But one can counter this with the right measures. These could only be enforced if there was a willingness of the citizens to follow the rules so that the epidemic does not spread any further.

Merkel warned at a video conference of the CDU presidium on Monday, according to information from participants, of a significant increase in new corona infections in Germany. If these develop weekly, there will be 19,200 new infections a day at Christmas. The Chancellor had that extrapolated, it said.

Merkel and the prime ministers last discussed measures in the pandemic at the end of August. Even then, celebrations in private and family circles, which are considered to be one of the main causes of the increasing number of infections, caused concern. At that time, the federal and state governments were unable to agree on nationwide upper limits for the number of participants.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 2089 new corona infections in Germany within one day on Tuesday morning. The number of deaths in connection with a corona infection was therefore 9460; eleven more than the day before. On Saturday, the highest value since April was reached with 2507 new corona infections. (dpa, Reuters, epd Tsp)