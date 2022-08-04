On August 28, Tacna will celebrate the 93rd anniversary of its reincorporation into Peruvian territory. Therefore, the celebrations are ready to remember this date.

One of the activities that will be carried out will be the International Fair of Tacna (Feritac) 2022 in the Peru Park in which various national and international artists will be presented.

Gilberto Hurtado Ramospresident of the Organizing Commission of the Feritac, indicated that, in the s renata to Tacna on August 27, Cumbia groups will perform: Armonía 10, Bryan Arámbulo and salsa singer Daniela Darcourt.

Alfonso Palomino, businessman from AZU Producciones who will be in charge of this concert, pointed out that admission to the show will be free. In addition, there will be free mobility all night.

The concert on August 28, which is the main day, will have as star artists Mauricio Mesones, ex-vocalist of Bareto , Gian Marco and the Colombian Fonseca. This concert will be in charge of the promoter Checkin Producciones.