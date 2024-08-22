Ciudad Juárez— Activities for National Firefighter Day began this morning in Ciudad Juárez with a foot race attended by nearly 200 people.

Municipal police officers, members of the General Coordination of Road Safety, paramedics and administrative personnel from the Fire Department joined the call and participated this morning in the race, which started from the central station and went through part of Chamizal Park.

Later, at 8:00 a.m., they have prepared a breakfast-get-together in the Las Anitas event hall, where Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar will come to greet them, reported the head of Civil Protection, Sergio Rodríguez.

A roll call will be held later and a wreath will be laid to remember the firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

The members of the Heroic Fire Department will make a special mention to remember the captain and former head of Civil Protection, Roberto Briones Mota, who died on March 29 as a result of a heart attack.