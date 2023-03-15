Celebration weeks | During the Helsinki Juhlaviiki, pianist Víkingur Ólafsson’s concert and Pina Bausch’s dance piece, Huvilatelttaan John Cale and Johnny Marr will be shown

Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson is the star of the classical music program of the Helsinki Festival Week. Mulatu Astatke, the father of Ethiopian jazz, will arrive at the Huvila tent, among others.

Helsinki Festival Weeks has released its upcoming summer program.

The stars of the classical music program include an Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson. The Icelandic pianist has performed in Helsinki in January 2022. Ólafsson’s interpretation will be heard during the festive weeks by Johann Sebastian Bach of Goldberg Variations.

The art of dance a German choreographer will be the main guest at Juhlaviiki Pina Bausch work The Rite of Spring. Bausch is one of the most important creators of contemporary dance. His ritualistic choreography The Rite of Spring (1975) challenges the conventions of contemporary dance and brings to life Igor Stravinsky by the 32 dancers of the masterpiece.

The dancers of Pina Bausch’s choreography come from 14 different African countries.

Bausch’s work is preceded by a Senegalese one Germaine Acogny and French Malou Airaudon work common ground[s], where two aging dancers and traces of their shared past meet. The works will be presented in the Erkko hall of the Tanssi talo on the 24th–26th. August.

Villa tent international guests include The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marrfounding member of the Velvet Underground John Calethe father of Ethiopian jazz Mulatu Astatke and a French singer-songwriter giving a concert in Finland for the first time Imanywhich performs rock and pop classics arranged for eight cellos.

The villa also features Nothing But Thieves, Beth Orton and Perturbator.

About domestic artists Katri Helena is celebrating his 60th anniversary as an artist in Huvila. Among other things, they also perform in the villa LotteryPepe & Saimaa, Sanni, Jonna TervomaaScandinavian Music Group and Egotrippi. Church Koskinen, Linda Fredriksson and the UMO Helsinki Jazz Orchestra will perform in Huvila in its entirety Agatha 2 – disk. The villa’s concerts start on August 17.

Classic the announcements of the music program also include the British, world-renowned The Tallis Scholars choir and the Swedish O/Modernt chamber orchestra, known for its adventurous repertoire.

An Estonian will be heard in both concerts Arvo Pärtin works. O/Modernt’s software also includes Pärt Josquin Desprez and Iánnis from Xenák and a pop musician Sting’s compositions by Marzi Nyman as arrangements. The concert will take place in Helsinki’s Musiikkitalo on September 1.

