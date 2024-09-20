Friday, September 20, 2024
Celebration | Things are so wild in a restaurant in Helsinki that signs warn of the consequences of bad behavior

September 20, 2024
The Thai restaurant is told that the threat fines are aimed at preventing unwanted activity that has occurred on Saturday evenings.

The Thai restaurant Zaap opened on Töölönlahdenkatu in 2023. Picture: Pipsa Sinkko-Westerholm / HS

Helsinki The Thai restaurant Zaap, located on Töölönlahdenkatu, goes wild on Saturdays.

Even so wild that the restaurant has had to curb a certain kind of unwanted behavior on its signs. One sign tells about arguing about the next 1,000 euro “fine” and the other prohibits vomiting in a restaurant. A fee of 50 euros follows.

