Celebration | Things are so wild in a restaurant in Helsinki that signs warn of the consequences of bad behavior

The Thai restaurant is told that the threat fines are aimed at preventing unwanted activity that has occurred on Saturday evenings.
Pipsa Sinkko-Westerholm HS
Helsinki The Thai restaurant Zaap, located on Töölönlahdenkatu, goes wild on Saturdays.
Even so wild that the restaurant has had to curb a certain kind of unwanted behavior on its signs. One sign tells about arguing about the next 1,000 euro “fine” and the other prohibits vomiting in a restaurant. A fee of 50 euros follows.
