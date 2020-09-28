Highlights: Bhopal police arrested miscreant Jubeir Maulana

Jubeir Maulana gave a party on Saturday midnight

Jubera Maulana escaped from the scene during the police raid

Young men and women met while drunk in Juber’s party

Bhopal

Describing the lockdown as Dhatta, Bhopal infamous gangster Zubeer Maulana was partying at midnight in a hotel. Hundreds of people gathered at Zubeir’s mid-night party. The girls were jostling at Zubair’s party after getting drunk. The police got the news of the party, then reached there for raids. When the police arrived at the scene, Zubair escaped with his companions by dodging.

It is being told that Juber Maulana had kept this party on the occasion of his birthday. During this, he had called hundreds of people. Not only this, a dozen girls had also joined Juber Maulana’s party, who were dancing in the party. This party was going on in K-2 bar located in Lunabhatti police station area of ​​Bhopal. There are more than 80 cases registered in various police stations of the city over Jubera Maulana. During the party, a large number of boys and girls are seen swinging.

During the police raid, boys and girls are seen hiding their faces. Police has registered a case in this case on 4 people, including the bar operator. Because in view of Corona’s havoc in the city, the administration has ordered closure of all bars and hotels till 10:30 pm. But this restaurant was open till 11 o’clock at night. The Excise Department has revoked the license of the bar.

Gwalior: Gunpowder explosion in house located in residential area, 3 women injured

At the same time, 3 companions of Zubair who escaped in the night have been arrested from Kaliasot area. Those arrested include Wasit Ali, Danish Veg and Rahman Khan. The police have also recovered illegal weapons and knives from them. The raid on K-2 bar was done by the team of Bhopal Crime Branch.

Jubera also arrested

At the same time, after the arrest of Juber’s associates, the police team also intensified the raid in search of him. Bhopal Police arrested Jubair Maulan with one and a half kilos of ganja and 75 thousand rupees in cash from near Bhoj Open University. Jubera is also under the NSA and that district has also become Badar.