Juarez City.- The Catholic community of the parish of Our Lady of Carmen commemorates its Patronal Feast today.

Located in the northwest of the city in the neighborhood of the same name, on Miguel Hidalgo and Cromo streets, this day was the day when celebrations were held to commemorate the Virgin of Carmen.

Several masses were celebrated during this day, the one at 6 pm (Coronation Mass) presided over by Bishop José Guadalupe Torres Campos.

Outside, a popular festival is held with the sale of Mexican snacks, hamburgers and drinks.

Musical groups also came to entertain and will close the night to the rhythm of cumbia La Gran Sonora.