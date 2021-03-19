The celebration of Navruz was canceled in the capital of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus infection. This was reported on March 19 by the press service of the Bishkek Mayor’s Office.

“The City Emergency Anti-Epidemic and Anti-Epizootic Commission under the Mayor’s Office of Bishkek has decided to refrain from holding mass events dedicated to the Navruz holiday in the territory of Bishkek,” “RIA News” press service representative.

The authorities made this decision due to the facts of the detection of new British and South African strains of coronavirus in European countries and the strengthening of quarantine measures in neighboring states.

The first cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan were recorded in March last year. To date, the total number of registered cases of coronavirus has exceeded 87 thousand. About 1.5 thousand people have died from the disease.

On March 9, it was reported that the spring holiday Navruz will be held online for the first time in Moscow due to the pandemic. It is noted that the live broadcast program will be as close as possible to the traditional celebration.

Navruz, or “Persian New Year” – the national holiday of the Turkic peoples, is one of the oldest in the history of mankind. Navruz is not a religious holiday and is more connected with folk tradition. It is celebrated annually on March 21st.