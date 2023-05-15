Monday, May 15, 2023
Celebration of Barcelona, ​​tarnished: players flee after invasion of Spanish fans

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2023
in Sports
Celebration of Barcelona, ​​tarnished: players flee after invasion of Spanish fans


Spanish fans

Fans invade cacha in celebration of Barcelona.

Fans invade cacha in celebration of Barcelona.

The culé club was proclaimed champion four dates from the end.

From joy he went to fear, to tension and anger. The conquest of the Barcelona title in the Spanish League, four dates from the end, It ended in a panic this Sunday due to the invasion of the field by the Spanish fans.

(It may interest you: Barcelona puts an end to it and proclaims itself champion of the Spanish league)

Panic in celebration

At the end of the match, the Barcelona squad wanted to celebrate the title on the pitch. Shouting “champions, champions!” They formed a circle in the center of the field, where they were joined by the technical team.

Instead, his coach, Xavi Hernandezwell aware of the existing rivalry between the two teams, asked them from the sidelines to leave the field and enter the dressing room to celebrate.

The Barça footballers, oblivious to the tension that their celebration was generating among the Spanish fans, continued on the pitch.

Until blue and white ultras began to jump onto the field and a rain of objects began that forced the players to intervene. Mossos d’Esquadra and to the private security of the stadium to guarantee that the Barça players could gain the changing room tunnel.

SPORTS

