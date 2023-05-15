Celebration of Barcelona, ​​tarnished: players flee after invasion of Spanish fans

From joy he went to fear, to tension and anger. The conquest of the Barcelona title in the Spanish League, four dates from the end, It ended in a panic this Sunday due to the invasion of the field by the Spanish fans.

Panic in celebration

At the end of the match, the Barcelona squad wanted to celebrate the title on the pitch. Shouting “champions, champions!” They formed a circle in the center of the field, where they were joined by the technical team.

Instead, his coach, Xavi Hernandezwell aware of the existing rivalry between the two teams, asked them from the sidelines to leave the field and enter the dressing room to celebrate.

The Barça footballers, oblivious to the tension that their celebration was generating among the Spanish fans, continued on the pitch.

Until blue and white ultras began to jump onto the field and a rain of objects began that forced the players to intervene. Mossos d’Esquadra and to the private security of the stadium to guarantee that the Barça players could gain the changing room tunnel.

