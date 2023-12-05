The Constitution turns 45 years old and it is obligatory to celebrate it. We must not tire of reiterating what this long period of political stability means compared to the few and very short democratic periods previously experienced in Spain.

This anniversary is celebrated in the midst of a stormy political environment. This cannot overshadow the enormous achievements achieved. We enjoy a robust system of fundamental rights, located among the front-line countries in this field, the foundation of personal freedom and political and social coexistence, effectively guaranteed by the Spanish and European courts. Alternation in the political leadership of the country, as a consequence of free periodic elections, is guaranteed. The separation of powers really and effectively works satisfactorily enough. Despite what some voices say, today, the rule of law is not at structural risk in Spain.

Likewise, the constitutional system opened the way to the recognition of territorial diversity, inherent to the Spanish reality, reaching a solution of which, until now, Spain had not been capable. Along with it, linguistic-cultural diversity is protected by cutting-edge terms in the world of multilingual countries.

In conclusion, the constitutional system inaugurated in 1978 has allowed Spain, for the first time in its contemporary history, to consolidate a political system capable of guaranteeing democratic stability in a manner appropriate to its unique reality; and that it lasts over time. Only from unconsciousness or irresponsibility can one deny, on the occasion of this anniversary, the celebration of what has been achieved; or from that attitude that Joseph Roth described as “ironic skepticism”, referring to the disdain with which those who – because they are its great beneficiaries – should be its great defenders, value the system.

Achievements, however, cannot prevent us from being aware of the relative nature of what has been achieved. In our history, four and a half decades is a long time; but it is little if we compare it with the countries that have achieved a long and healthy validity of their democratic system. Our challenge must be to emulate them in the best way in that objective.

These achievements should not lead us to ignore the problems that afflict our system and avoid the challenges it must face. The bitter atmosphere between parties, the partisan appropriation of the Constitution and its use as a weapon or the refusal to comply with the laws for their own benefit, have created a deeply unhealthy environment. The colonization of the control bodies – notably, the TC – with people of proven partisan loyalty is a source of distrust regarding the system as a whole, although it has not prevented, until now, the proper functioning of the counterweights to power.

The Constitution is a living system, which needs continuous regeneration. The Spanish political system is showing dangerous signs of immobility, of lack of initiative to confront the problems and face the necessary reforms to face the challenges that reality requires. An inability that risks turning the Constitution, progressively, into a fossil of what should have remained a living reality. Preventing it is our obligation.