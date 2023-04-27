Celebration | Helsinki prepares for May Day: Water will be removed from the Manta pool

Helsinki prepares for May Day with numerous measures: for example, water is removed from Manta’s pool

Helsinki the city prepares for May Day with numerous different activities. The biggest difference to previous holidays is probably that the water in the water basin of Havis Amanda’s statue is removed. According to the city’s press release, the action is due to the fact that the renovation of the statue will begin after May Day.

In addition, the city prepares for revelers by transporting toilets, urinals, trash cans and organizing bottle collection to different parts of the city. In addition, the city is experimenting with recycling for the first time.

212 toilets and 53 urinals have been reserved for parks in the center

There are toilets in Kaivopuisto, Meripuisto, Esplanadi park, Rautatintor, Kaisaniemi park, Tähtitorninmäki, Ruttopuisto, Sinebrychoff park and Hartola park. They will be in place on the eve of May Day.

18 of the toilets are disabled toilets.

In Kaivopuisto let’s try sorting waste for the first time. There are three recycling points in the park for revelers, where you can recycle bio-waste, plastic, cardboard and glass.

There is also a mixed waste pallet near the recycling points, which is expected to be used if the recycling bins become full. The recycling points are located along Suureni puistotie, near the dance stage and next to the sand field at the west end.

Parks the easily damaged spring lawns are not allowed to be driven by cars, the city reminds in its announcement.

Only those with a permit, such as communities that sell food, are allowed to drive to Kaivopuisto, Kaisaniemi park and also the corridors of other downtown parks. The order supervisors can prevent unauthorized entry into the park.

The city also points out that coals and other smoldering waste from disposable grills must be placed in the tin barrels reserved for them.

Helsinki the city organizes a traditional collection of sparkling wine bottles. There are two bottle collection points in Kaivopuisto, one in the middle of Iso Puistotie and the other in Kaivopuisto’s playground.

When you return 20 bottles of sparkling wine to the point, you get a movie ticket. There are 1,300 tickets being distributed. According to the city, bottle collectors are a welcome additional help.

“Vapu celebrants know that the bottles are given to collectors intact,” the announcement states.

In addition, the city will close city center street sections around Kauppatori and Esplanadi on May Day Eve according to the map below.

