Race report

First, historic career victory for Fabio Di Giannantonio in the Qatar Grand Prix, with the Gresini team driver who managed to achieve success in the final laps on the night in Lusail, not without a sensational thrill due to a risk of contact with Francesco Bagnaia three laps from the end. The reigning champion can, however, console himself for his poor performance Jorge Martinhis direct competitor for the title victory, in a total performance crisis and even 10th at the finish line. A misstep that allows the official Ducati rider to increase the gap 21 points on the Spaniard from Pramac, with the fight for the world championship thus postponed to the last round of the championship in Valencia, scheduled for next week. Yet, the Qatar GP seemed to be rewarding at first Bagnaiaauthor of an excellent start which allowed him to take the lead ahead of Marini and Di Giannantonio. At the same time, behind him, Martin was the protagonist of a bad start, with the bike skidding twice and causing him to be relegated to eighth place. In the first five laps Bastianini managed to maintain the lead ahead of Di Giannantonio, with Martin who instead lived his nightmare by being overtaken, after a comeback in sixth position, by Quartararo, Miller, Viñales and Bastianini, a fact which cost him the ‘fell’ to tenth position. The actual fall, however, almost occurred at three laps from the end immediately after Di Giannantonio’s overtaking of Bagnaia: in an attempt to regain the top of the standings, the #1 Ducati went dangerously wide in turn 1, touching the motorbike of the Roman rider. A sportingly dramatic scenario which fortunately did not occur, with the #49, in his penultimate race in MotoGP, who thus won his first career GP in the top series. On the podium Bagnaia and Marini, who achieved one all-Italian hat-trick. Martin’s colorless performance could also prove decisive for the world championship standings, with the Spaniard now 21 points behind the top.

1st, Fabio Di Giannantonio – Gresini (Ducati)

“It was a truly incredible weekend and the race was fantastic. When I was behind Pecco I knew I could have a little more pace even if towards the middle of the race I had some problems with the front, but I saw that he also made small mistakes. I told myself this would be an opportunity worth seizing, and I’m truly speechless. It’s a redemption for me and for all the people who were close to me. We did it guys, we are winners in MotoGP.”

2nd, Francesco Bagnaia – Ducati

“I’m very happy because what I expected yesterday happened today. The start was perfect and I was in front for a long time, but Diggia was incredible. I tried to manage the tire setting in general, but unfortunately nothing. I screwed up and went completely off. It’s a shame, but the result is still positive and I’m very happy, we managed to create a gap and increase the advantage over Jorge which will be important for Valencia.”

3rd, Luca Marini – Mooney VR46 (Ducati)

“This weekend was beautiful, I really needed it. It’s just a shame to have lost so much time with Alex Marquex and Binder because I thought I had the pace to stay with Pecco and Fabio and maybe even try to win. In any case, it’s an excellent podium and an excellent weekend, and I thank the team because we are working very well. We only have one more weekend left, so let’s enjoy the podium and do our best.”