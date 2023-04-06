Celebration | Easter traffic is the busiest today

On Thursday, traffic is expected to be the most from 13:00 to 19:00.

Easter outbound traffic is at its busiest today, Maundy Thursday. The traffic is expected to be the most between 13:00 and 19:00, says Fintraffic’s road traffic center.

“Pretty good weather is predicted, so outbound traffic can start even earlier,” says Fintraffic’s traffic center manager Kari Tarkki.

Some will head to celebrate Easter on Friday, when traffic is expected to be heaviest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., after which the traffic will calm down. According to Tark, sunny weather is also predicted for Friday.

According to Tarki, Easter traffic is mainly headed north.

The Lapland police are said to be monitoring Easter traffic in an enhanced manner. In addition to the main road, monitoring is concentrated on the roads leading to Lapland’s fell centers.

Head of the Lapland Police Department’s traffic unit, Inspector Mika Grönroos says in the announcement that in Northern Finland, occasional queuing can be expected for commuter traffic, even in the evening.

Before corona pandemic, there were peak traffic jams during the holidays, but today the traffic jams are more moderate. According to Fintraffic, the reason is remote working, which has become more common due to the corona virus.

“People can go a little earlier to the cottage, for example, and work there before Easter starts,” says Tarkki.

Return traffic is at its busiest on the second day of Easter, i.e. Monday.

“The return traffic has traditionally started after noon and continues until around eight in the evening. It is spread over a slightly longer period. The return traffic has always been less congested than the outgoing traffic,” says Tarkki.