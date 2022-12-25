The Christ Child is coming

Dhe opinion that is often expressed that being born on December 24th could be a disadvantage is something I absolutely cannot confirm. On the contrary. I think that no other date of the year traditionally triggers such a special mood and pleasant thoughts in all of us as this day. Whenever I have to give my date of birth to the doctor, at the bank or when traveling abroad, I get a happy ‘Oh, a Christ Child!’ to listen. Very often it is the start of a pleasant conversation. That’s why I only associate December 24th with positive things, and it’s no coincidence that I put my birthday on my license plate.

I like to remember that everyone in my small and tranquil home town of Dreieichenhain used to know me and nobody had forgotten that I was a real ‘Christ Child’ in the truest sense of the word. Because not only did I see the light of day on Christmas Eve, but also as the daughter of Elisabeth Christ. That’s why the first family name on my birth certificate was ‘Christ’ – at least until that changed a few weeks later when my parents got married. For myself, I was so naturally a Christ child that I never understood that I was always allowed to be ‘just an angel’ at the nativity play in the church, where we played as small children, but never the ‘Christ child’.

The assumption that is often expressed that people born on December 24th only ever get one gift was never true for me either – without exception and to this day. On Christmas Eve, my birthday was celebrated from morning to afternoon, and there were also many birthday presents. When I was a child, all my playmates came and we celebrated birthdays in our apartment. Meanwhile, my grandmother could decorate the Christmas tree in her apartment downstairs undisturbed and in peace and prepare everything for Christmas Eve.



Party at noon, contemplative get-together in the evening: Anita Werkmann celebrates her 69th birthday.

Image: Marcus Kaufhold



The parents of my playmates were probably also happy that they had their children off their feet and that they could prepare everything for Christmas in peace. And in the early evening, Christmas Eve began. The family traditionally gathered under the big Christmas tree in my grandmother’s living room. For singing together, making music and giving each other presents. Well, in my later teens it was a bit unfair that I couldn’t have a proper birthday party. But it was always a day off for me, and because it’s such a special day, nobody forgets my birthday.







By the way, since I’ve been living in a small village in the Rhine-Hessian countryside, the separation of birthday and Christmas Eve has been wonderful: In the early afternoon, the trombone choir will be going through town, stopping at our farm, there’s mulled wine, and I feel it Music as a final serenade for my birthday and as a prelude to Christmas Eve.

Anita Werkman

Definitely not Santa Claus

The issue of gifts was dealt with early on in the clinic: after the birth in 1964, the doctor made it clear to my parents that the ‘little boy’, as we call it in Rheinhessen, was born at 9:30 in the morning and so he has his birthday in the morning with the birthday present and in the afternoon on Christmas Eve he starts giving presents. And when I had to undergo complicated heart surgery at the age of five, my parents promised me that they would fulfill a special wish of mine for my birthday. I then wished for the largest box of chocolates in the world. So from then on I always got the biggest box of chocolates for my birthday that existed at the time.



Commemorates his father and celebrates Christian tradition: Michael Barwig turns 58.

Image: Marcus Kaufhold



That’s not the only reason why my birthday was always something special for me. I was so impatient that I woke up extra early and eagerly waited for my mother to come get me. Between the ages of 30 and 50, I thought my birthday was a bit stupid. Everyone was always in a hurry and exhausted when they came to see me in the morning because the family and children were already waiting at home. It was incredibly fast-moving, everything just in passing. At one or one-thirty everything dissolved again, understandably, but for me as a ‘birthday child’ it wasn’t so nice. It was just a chore for everyone to drop in on me. That only got better with the 50th birthday. Now my friends and relatives have time again, we have a leisurely coffee and then ring in Christmas Eve.