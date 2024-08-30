Celebration | Alcohol-free student events turned out to be a disappointment in Helsinki

Partying|Students are increasingly hoping for alcohol-free events, but the result is sometimes poor.

Students wish for more alcohol-free events from student organizations. Despite the demand, the events do not manage to attract as many people as the alcoholic events.

Whereas close to a hundred tickets are sold for sisits and appros, the non-alcoholic events attract a couple of ten participants at best, says the chairman of Ebe ry, the subject organization of early childhood education students at the University of Helsinki Lila Pesonen.