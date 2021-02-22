After this Victory in the Revier derby against the FC Schalke 04 gave the players of the BVB Full throttle in the club bus. For a short time there was a video showing how the players celebrated the success. Nobody wore a protective mask and the fans were crowded by the roadside. A clear violation of the DFL’s hygiene concept. That’s why Borussia Dortmund has to be loud image-Information now properly sheet.
As the image learned, the club should pay a sum of 75,000 euros. In the current pandemic, the league has no understanding of the celebrations and also gave a statement on the sanction against Borussia. “As can be clearly seen on publicly distributed videos and photos, players in the team bus celebrated the Derby victory without any distance and without mouth and nose protection, while numerous supporters of the club cheered the team on their return. There is no question that it was “Revierderby” is a special game. Nevertheless, it is the responsibility of the club to monitor and monitor compliance with the rules. “
The club has not yet commented on the penalty imposed on it. The hygiene concept serves to protect everyone involved and is intended to prevent an outbreak similar to the one that FC Bayern Munich last experienced.