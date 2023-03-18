Celebration | About Havis Amanda, who got bumped at Jalone’s hockey party: “A fine statue that must be respected”

The head coach of the national team thinks that showing emotions is a good thing, but hopes that reason will be preserved even in the festive frenzy.

Tampere

If Lions succeed to win the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, the celebrations in the capital are different from before.

The Havis Amanda statue, which was the center of Helsinki’s festive buzz, will be taken away for conservation after May Day, so the puck fans climbing on top of the statue will not be part of the image this spring.

It was climbing that was cited as one of the reasons why the statue in general has been damaged to the point of needing repair. After conservation, the statue is supposed to be protected so that climbing is no longer possible.

Read more: Revelers have scratched and damaged Havis Amanda so badly that the statue has to be taken away for repair

Read more: There are holes in Havis Amanda: The photos show traces of wild partying

Read more: The pictures show how wild partying hits Manta: Heavy consumption hits especially the buttocks

Head coach of the national team Jukka Jalonen considers it a good thing that the people show their emotions at the moment of success, but calls for respect for “Manta”.

“It’s good to show joy in some way, but of course you have to keep your wits about you. I hope to get Manta in such condition that it is a pleasure to look at. The place will probably be protected so that you can’t climb anymore. It’s quite understandable. The manta is a great statue that must be respected,” says Jalonen.

“On the other hand, I understand that sometimes young people get a little carried away when they get excited and Finland manages to do something.”

Mixed Jalonen that the national team GM Jere Lehtinen have seen the Lions’ success up close. The fact that people take to the streets at all means a lot to those involved.

Lehtinen was a player in 1995, when Finland won the first world championship. At that time, the streets of Helsinki were full of people welcoming heroes.

“Only when you saw it with your own eyes did you realize how much it affected people in Finland,” says Lehtinen.

According to Jalonen, the importance that emerges from the crowd guarantees that the level of demands towards the work is maintained.

“We want to bring the best to the table, to be worthy of its appreciation and trust,” says Jalonen.