Today, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the graduation of astronauts Noura Al Matroushi and Mohammed Al Mulla from the NASA Astronaut Program 2021, during a ceremony held at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, United States of America..

This distinguished step comes after two years of training that began in January 2022, which fully prepared the two Emirati astronauts to undertake any space missions in the future..

The class of NASA astronaut candidates for the year 2021 included ten candidates from NASA, along with Al-Mulla and Al-Matroushi from the United Arab Emirates. Each candidate received an astronaut badge at the graduation ceremony. This badge symbolizes their readiness for space missions and their contributions to future exploration..

The graduation ceremony was attended, accompanied by the astronauts, by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Hazza Al Mansouri, Director of the Astronaut Office at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and members of the Centre’s team..

His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri said: The comprehensive training that Emirati astronauts undergo represents the multi-dimensional strategic approach followed by the United Arab Emirates towards space exploration, and Noura and Mohammed’s journey, from rigorous preparatory training until completion of the NASA program, highlights their readiness to participate in future missions, which It contributes significantly to deepening our understanding of space, and this achievement is a starting point towards our goal of exploring space sustainably, and enhancing the UAE’s position as a leading force in space science and technology..

Before joining NASA's astronaut programme, Noura and Mohammed underwent extensive internal training at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, where the preparatory phase included training in swimming, diving, survival exercises and improving endurance, which led to laying a solid foundation for NASA training..

The NASA program came to enhance their skills as astronauts, as the program’s training included how to manage various tasks on the International Space Station, training on spacewalk missions outside the station, and staying for long periods on the International Station, in addition to training on the main systems of the station, controlling robots, and training on… Flying in airplanes T-38, Russian language skills, and other training that included survival courses on land and water, and various physical exercises.; Which makes them qualified to carry out various space missions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” announced the names of the Emirati astronauts for the second batch of the Emirates Astronaut Program in 2021..

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center received 4,305 applications to join the program, and applicants underwent several stages of evaluation and qualification according to international standards, before selecting the final candidates..

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund, affiliated with the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and aims to support research and development in the information and communications technology sector..