The Sharjah Museums Authority is celebrating the 200th anniversary of the construction of Sharjah Fort, which has stood as a witness narrating many historical stories and events since 1823, out of its belief in the importance of preserving the material and moral evidence that constitutes the emirate’s historical and cultural heritage.

Today, the Authority organized the eighth session of its program “The Fortress in Memory,” which this year presents a dialogue session with a group of researchers specializing in the history of Sharjah under the title “The Ancient Historical Monument.” It also intends to celebrate National Day next November 28 through a number of cultural events and entertainment programs. Which is suitable for all age groups with the aim of strengthening loyalty and national identity, in addition to providing the opportunity to enter the fort for free during the National Day on December 1 and 2, while the fort concludes its festive activities with the winter camp “Happy Holiday Camp”, which offers children many fun educational workshops in the period from 11 to December 21 of this year.

Through these programs and events, the Authority provides visitors with the opportunity to view and learn about the modern history of the Emirate of Sharjah and the ruling family, the history of the building, the character of daily life in the Emirate of Sharjah 200 years ago, and the events that have taken place at the fort since its construction and reopening in 1997, and the subsequent stages of restoration before It was officially reopened in 2015, as the fort stands out as one of the most important defensive fortresses and historical buildings in the emirate, which represented the seat of government until the early sixties.

The fort witnessed many challenges during its rich history, but the most prominent of them came from His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who learned during his studies in the Arab Republic of Egypt in 1969 that the fort was being demolished, which forced him to return directly to Sharjah. To save what could be saved from the fort, of which only the piston tower and two severely damaged outer walls survived.

The dream of reconstructing and restoring the fort continued to occupy the mind of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who preserved the main doors of the fort, such as Bab Al-Hosn, Bab Al-Sabah, and Bab Al-Khazneh, for 28 years, as he ordered its construction based on archival photographs, and as soon as the work was completed, His Highness took the initiative to provide him with his possessions of photographs. Which tells the story of the city of Sharjah.

Coral stone, which abounds at the bottom of the Arabian Gulf, was used in the construction of the fort in 1823, in addition to soft plaster of a light brown color, while the doors were made of teak wood, and palm fronds and mangrove tree columns were used to build the roof to take on a picturesque geometric shape.

The fort consists of two floors, a large inner courtyard in the middle, and three defensive towers, known as the Mahlousa, Al-Kabs, and Musharraf Square, in addition to the main balcony that overlooks the front yard of the fort, where the repentance log that was used to establish borders is located.

The ground floor divisions include a group of halls, which include the detention room that was turned into a rest room, the Mahlousa prison, the weapons safe, the Al-Hosn Hall, which tells the history of the building and the stages of its restoration, and the Madbassa Hall, which gives visitors the opportunity to learn about how to extract date juice, or what is known as molasses, in addition to… To the Al-Qawasim Hall, which displays the history of Al-Qawasim and the challenges with regional and foreign powers.

The first floor includes the Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr II Hall, the Caps Tower, the Weapons Hall, the Sheikh’s Room, the Chamber, the Veranda, and the Majlis, which was designated for displaying historical documents and photos.

The fort also contains many collectibles, including the main gate, the pendulum cannon, its pearl lens, the bed, the Marduf al-Qawasim coin, the letters of the leaders of Somalia, the 1820 agreement, the holder of the Qur’an belonging to Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan al-Qasimi, the Qawasim flag, the occupation flag, the naval cannon, and the pocket watch. The passport of Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr II, the Al-Qawasim family tree, a map of the Al-Qawasim origins, the Katara sword, and the Shatfa headband, in addition to many historical collectibles.

Sharjah Fort has hosted many events organized by the Sharjah Museums Authority, perhaps the most prominent of which is the annual “Fort in Memory” program, through which the Authority aims to highlight the historical areas that the Emirate of Sharjah abounds and shed light on the region’s rich heritage.

Two centuries after its construction, during which it witnessed many historical transformations, as it was a haven for the local community and a center for political, social and cultural activity, the fort stands today as a unique architectural masterpiece of great historical value that reflects the ancient spirit of the city, recalling its authenticity and rich heritage, and attracting visitors from all over the world.