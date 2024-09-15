It has been 214 years since it began with the fight for independence from Spain and that Mexico will begin to take shape as a country. Today, at 11:00 p.m., in different places in the country (in Culiacán it will be in private) the tricolor flags They will be seen waving, and slogans will be shouted in recognition of the men and women who gave us the country we have today.

As Mexicans in these times, we have to ask ourselves, how much are we doing to be worthy of this country? Mexico It is very large and each of its regions presents a different problem.

However, it is necessary to analyze how we are contributing to society, and it is not just paying taxes, but actions as simple as not littering, to avoiding participating in corruption. public servants.

National holidays that serve not only to celebrate, but to seek to be part of a better Mexican society.