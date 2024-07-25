Without any hesitation, gangs of grupero nature celebrated the birthday of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Nemesio Oseguera, “El Mencho”, in the municipality of Tonaya, in Jalisco.

The event was held as part of “Lessor’s Day” in honor of horse trainers.

“It’s very rare for Laberinto to work on a Wednesday; we even traveled from the United States, from Columbus, Ohio, because of that great friendship we have with all the people in this area and, of course, because of a very special person: ‘El Señor de los Gallos’, who really likes this group!” said the vocalist of the star group, according to a video posted on TikTok.

“El Mencho” is known as “The Lord of the Roosters” because of his fondness for these animals.

While the Banda Puro Grullo showed a congratulatory message on the screen.

After learning of the event, the army reportedly attended the event, but did not find anyone who could be arrested.