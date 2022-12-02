Hundreds of sex toys have made it to the bedside table over the years, but never before has a vibrator openly had as many fans as the ‘Satisfyer Pro’. In fact, this popular gadget has fan merchandise. There were already stickers, t shirts and earringsnow there are also a Christmas ball, a Christmas card and a Christmas riot.

“This device is a cult phenomenon,” says Doortje Kruisheer (27), of the company ‘Sattie in the tree‘. It was November last year that she walked through the Pijp in Amsterdam with her boyfriend. “There are many shops here with all kinds of Christmas ornaments.” From croquettes and pickles to drills and flamingos. “But why isn’t that a Christmas ball?” asked her friend.

“Yes, why not, I thought. It really lives,” says Kruisheer. Women openly talk about vibrators and give them to each other as gifts. But would they hang an ornament of it on the Christmas tree? The conclusion was yes. Last September, she launched the ‘Sattie Christmas Bauble’. “The first batch was sold out immediately.”

The normalization of sex toys does not go against the trend

This seems to go against the ‘preuts’ about which concerns have been expressed in recent years. But researcher and publicist Linda Duitsland thinks that this prudishness is not too bad. “There are always more and less prudish people,” she says. “We have recently started using the term ‘preuts’ in relation to concerns about it. But the mere fact that we are concerned that we would prudish proves that the opposite is happening.”

German believes that the normalization of sex toys does not go against the trend. “It’s not new either. The women’s magazine VIVA contributed as a stunt in 2002 a new subscription a vibrator gift.” And sexually tinted merchandise has also been around for some time, thanks to men’s magazines Playboy. “Of course there is also something cool about showing your sexuality, that is also the case with this merchandise. Like: I’m very progressive, just look at my Christmas ball.”

Progressiveness on the post

If you want to post your progressiveness, you can go to the card shop Made for Moments for a ‘sexy Christmas card’. The suggestion text for the back: ‘On to even more highlights in 2023’. Manager Ellen (31): „With this card friends can encourage each other, because it is not the easiest time of the year for everyone.”

And Anna van den Driest (22) made some friends happy with homemade gifts, she modeled Satisfyer key chains from polymer clay. She posted a video of the making process on TikTokwhich within a day a hundred thousand views and numerous enthusiastic responses. “So many girls are so happy with this device, they want to show it. It is really celebrated.”

That not everyone is cheering at the vibrator in the public space became apparent last week during a riot around Kruidvat Leiden. A photo with a ‘spicy’ advertisement of a stack of discounted Satisfyers went viral because of a sign that read: “Sinterklaas is not the only one coming this year (Santa Claus too ;)).”

The drugstore chain RTL News know that it was a local action. The head office ordered the advertising text to be removed.