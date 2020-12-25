Christmas was celebrated across the country on Friday. In Nagaland, Christmas was also celebrated with gaiety and in view of the Kovid-19 pandemic many churches arranged for the devotees to join the prayer meeting through online. In view of the rules of Kovid-19 in the Christian-dominated state, the presence of less people in the midnight services on Thursday was observed to welcome the birth of Jesus Christ.While some churches in the capital Kohima canceled the main event of congregational prayer within the campus and arranged for people to join online on Christmas, special prayer meetings are being organized in some churches in a phased manner. A limited number of devotees are being allowed to join. Additionally, Christmas banquet is not being organized like last year.

CM-Governor wishes

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made arrangements to provide food in a packet to be taken with you instead of food. Meanwhile Nagaland Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister Niphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Leader of Opposition TR Zeliang, political parties, Naga national political groups, tribal organizations and civil society have greeted the people of the state on Christmas.

The Governor said in his message, ‘Truth, non-violence, forgiveness and respect are the characteristics of this festival. Let us imbibe these values ​​on Christmas. ‘ The Chief Minister said, ‘Christmas is a festival of peace, happiness and hope. It is a time of giving, sharing and love to others. It is time to tell the love of God is for all. Christmas marks the end of despair, the beginning of hope and the grace of God. ‘