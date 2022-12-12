Week-long celebrations, feasts of various pasta, and delicious panettone – this is an Italian Christmas. If you want to add a little Italian flair to your holiday season without all the effort, Prada is the way to go. This Italian fashion giant is famous for its bags, but it’s eyewear line has been wowing fashionistas for years.

So, how did Prada transition from leather bags to high-end eyewear?

Basic Beginnings

Fratelli Prada, which translates to Prada Brothers, was a leather goods store established in 1913 in Milan by the namesake brothers Mario and Marino Prada. While Prada is known now for its superb Italian quality, they used to import English steamer trunks and handbags. Mario was opposed to women in his family entering the firm. Still, when he died, his daughter Lucia, not his son, took over and grew Prada into a fixture of the Italian fashion scene. Prada has always attempted to make all of its sunglasses one size fits all. It means that Prada has always been more focused on creating stylish and self-assured spectacles. Prada’s approach includes a broad range of frame possibilities. There’s something for everyone, from enormous cat-eye frames to optical frames and hypoallergenic structure shapes to rectangular metal frames with adjustable nose bridges. Prada is a frame specialist.

Taking the Next Step

When Lucia’s daughter Miuccia took control in 1978, she pushed Prada to the next level. She said farewell to English imports and ensured that all Prada products were made using Italian materials and designs. Their bag collection grew, followed by shoes, apparel, and, eventually, eyewear. Prada eyewear is now the height of refinement and style, distinguishing itself from other Italian fashion labels with its more subtle and sophisticated designs.

An Exclusive Club

Prada originally built a name for itself in the eyewear industry with its sunglasses. Today, celebrities such as Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, actress Eva Mendes, and singer Rihanna have been photographed wearing Prada sunglasses. Prada sunglasses men in 2022 continue to impress with an eclectic choice of shapes and designs, including small cat eyes, thick-set acetate forms, the famed bold Baroque collection, and so on.

See Style.

Prada prescription glasses are just as plentiful as their sunglasses. Consider the Linea Rossa collection, inspired by luxury sports and combines historical beauty with current eyewear technology. The end effect is a classy but casual style appropriate for daily wear.

Prada’s spectacles are design to be beautiful but unconventional, classic yet contemporary. Their creative approach to eyewear adds a new dimension to premium prescription glasses.

Prada is a premium brand that first gained prominence in the 18th century. She began in the eyewear sector in 1999 and immediately became one of numerous fashion superstars' favourite designer companies.