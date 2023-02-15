Culiacán, Sinaloa.- With a very positive reaction from the audience, the Sinaloa Opera Workshopaccompanied by the Traditional Pacific Ensembleoffered a memorable gala of the Day of Love and Friendship at the Teatro Pablo de Villavicencio, on a stage set up as a nightclub, where the singers performed and sang themes of love and heartbreak.

In a production of Sinaloan Institute of Culturethe vocalists of the ISIC Opera Workshop, under the direction of maestro Jose Manuel Chu Reyesaccompanied by pianists zlatina valkova and Iphigenia Lejarza and the Traditional Pacific Ensemble directed by the maestro samuel murilloand made up of musicians from the Sinaloa Symphony Orchestra of the Arts, They offered a wonderful, romantic evening in which the audience sang, clapped their hands and even danced without stopping asking for more.

The show, designed by the theater director Marcela Beltrán, showed a stage with two tables and their chairs and a bar from a bar, a bandstand for the singers and the musicians behind. The singers entered or left, interacted, sang, quarreled and even formalized a much applauded and celebrated marriage proposal in public.

The most select repertoire: Traditional Mexican romantic music and only one in English: “Don’t deny that you loved me” (Jorge del Morahe) sung by Antonio Arrubarrena; “Perhaps perhaps Perhaps (Osvaldo Farrés), for the soprano Miroslava Aguilar; “I’m homesick for you” (Tata Nacho), by the mezzo-soprano Michelle Flores; “Kiss Me a lot” (Consuelo Velázquez), for the baritone Leoncio Lunawhich sounded wonderful.

Then, “Dove” (Sebastián Iradier), for the mezzo Stephanie Silva; “A hundred years” (Rubén Fuentes), for the soprano Claudia Puebla; “Tell me yes” (Alfonso Esparza Oteo) in a duet by Jaquez Reyes and Estefania Silva; “Stolen kisses” (Jorge del Moral), for the soprano Jessica Torreroand “Understand” (a fragment of “Nocturno a Rosario” by Manuel Acuña set to music by Daniel Catán), sung by Alexander Torres.

Also, “Lost Birds” (Astor Piazzolla), for the tenor jacques reyes; “Can’t help falling in love” (Hugo Peretti / Luigi Creatore), by Leoncio Luna; “Clock (Roberto Cantoral) by Miroslava Aguilar; “Gardenia perfume” (Rafael Hernandez), for jacques reyes; “With you in the distance (Cesar Portillo), for Jessica Torrero; “Brownish skin” (Bobby Hood), by Antonio Arrubarrena and jacques reyeswith which the public showed their full enthusiasm, to such a degree when asking for another one, they repeated it with the invitation to sing it and dance between the seats or aisles, ending a very joyous Valentine’s night.