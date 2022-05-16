“Radiant, happy and simple . . . glorios” headlined the “Daily Mail” on Monday. Like many newspapers, she looked back at the appearance of Queen Elizabeth II, who had presented herself in good form at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Sunday evening. Visibly touched, the 96-year-old monarch watched the Gallop through History, a show attended by her 18-year-old granddaughter Louise. The daughter of her youngest son Edward, Earl of Essex, drove the carriage of Prince Philip, who died last year.

Several celebrities attended the launch event of the Platinum Jubilee, which will celebrate Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne through June 5, including composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and actress Helen Mirren, who crowned the Queen a few years ago film “The Queen” had embodied. On Sunday evening’s “Ride Through History” she played Elizabeth I, who sat on the throne from 1558 until her death in 1603.

Actor Tom Cruise flew in from America to express his “great admiration” for the Queen. As Elizabeth II was driven up to the arena near Windsor Castle in a Rolls-Royce and made her way to the ‘Royal Box’ with her cane, the spectators stood and cheered. During the performance, the monarch was seen smiling and applauding several times.

To the surprise of many, she appeared on Friday for the traditional horse show, which she has not missed in a year since it began 79 years ago. Just a few days earlier, for the first time since her pregnancies, she had canceled the annual “Queen’s Speech” in the House of Lords – and had her son Charles recite it. The palace had explained the decision the evening before the appointment with “sporadic mobility problems”.





