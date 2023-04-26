you still don’t know how celebrate the Day of the Boy and the Girl? Don’t worry, we present you a great solution, celebrate your children traveling; for this reason we recommend visit these destinations in Mexico full of fun and adventure.

Best of all, this April 30 will fall right on a Megabridge that will allow you to take advantage of going out and traveling without affecting your children’s classes.

If you are looking for something different and special to make the princes and princesses of the house happy, we invite you to discover some proposals for incredible places to visit and enjoy this day to the fullest.

The best fun in CDMX

Mexico City It is one of the ideal destinations for traveling with children, as it offers a wide variety of activities for all ages, from museums to theme parks and playgrounds.

On Children’s Day we recommend you visit the Kite Museum, Six Flags Mexico, KidZania, the Chapultepec Forest and the Inbursa Aquarium, where you will find events to celebrate infants.

Six Flags is one of the best options in CDMX (Facebook: Six Flags)

Six Flags Mexico is a park full of attractions prepared for all members of the family group to spend an incredible day with the most fun games.

You can enjoy carousels, pendulums, roller coasters with a free fall of about 30 m, parades with Looney Tunes characters and superheroes, as well as food courts and souvenir shops.

fun with animals

Puebla is a state with great cultural and gastronomic wealth, which makes it an ideal destination to enjoy with the family; the state capital, is famous for its historic center, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

At this destination in Mexico, children can enjoy a visit the Revolución Mexicana Ecological Park or the Africam Safari Park, both offer exciting activities and very entertaining rides.

Africam Safari is the ideal place to have contact with animals (Africam Safari)

In addition, safari-style theme parks, such as Animal Kingdom located near Mexico City and Africam Safari in Puebla, are ideal for children to experience and enjoy animals and nature.

Children’s Day in Yucatan

Merida is the capital of the state of Yucatan and one of the most important cities of the peninsula. It is known for its colonial architecture, its cenotes and its rich Mayan culture.

For Children’s Day, the city offers the Centennial Zoological Park, the Great Museum of the Mayan World and the Animaya Bicentennial Zoological Park.

Appreciate the animals and enjoy the boats (@ParquesZoologicosdeMerida)

The latter is a perfect place for children to enjoy contact with animals of different species and participate in entertaining activities.

Enjoy a water park

An attractive option to enjoy with the family is Oaxtepec, located just 100 km from Mexico City.

This destination offers a large number of attractions, including the six flag Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec, a water park with more than 14 attractions, and the IMSS Oaxtepec Vacation Center, with several pools, a wading pool, sports facilities, and cabins to spend the night.

Tour Veracruz and have fun

Another interesting alternative is Veracruz, where curious children can explore the Ripley’s Museum and discover strange and curious objects, as well as meet many famous people in the Wax Museum.

The tour of the aquarium is also an exciting experience, with a great diversity of aquatic fauna. In addition, the most adventurous will be able to enjoy activities in revolving tunnels, 4D simulators and mirror mazes.