Today, the official account of Square Enix Latin America shared with his followers a dynamic to win two games of tomb Raider for Pc completely free. And you just have to follow a few simple steps.

According to instructions from this tweet what you should do is the following: You must have a Twitter account to follow @SquareEnix, then you must write a tweet using the hashtag #SquareEnixPresents.

When you meet these two conditions, you will receive a message with the game codes to your private messages from TwitterHaving said the above, do not forget that your account is public and you have the option to receive messages enabled.

This dynamic was carried out to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise of tomb Raider that debuted there in the distant 1996 hand in hand, precisely, with Square enix Y Crystal dynamics.

The celebrations for Lara Croft are just beginning

No doubt Lara Croft is a character that has marked generations of players with more than 30 video games in her career, hundreds of awards, and being one of the most important female icons in the industry alongside other characters such as Samus or Chun-Li.

TO Lara We have also seen her change and adapt to the times, yes, without losing her essence as our favorite archaeologist and star adventurer.

Apparently these celebrations are just beginning, because surely you already found out that Lara will also arrive on the Island of Fortnite as part of the new season 6.

Are you going to be encouraged to participate in the dynamics for these two free games of tomb Raider what are you giving away Square? Let us know in the comments.



