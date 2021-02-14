Whether you celebrate this February 14 accompanied or in perfect solitude, Crunchyroll has the best selection of anime that will make you sigh from the first chapter.

Even if they just broke your heart, we promise that these characters and their stories will make you feel so much better. Under the label of animes’feel good‘or’ feel good ‘, Crunchyroll has available a list of titles to have the best Valentine’s Day.

In the same way there will be special live programs, which you cannot miss if you are a fan of Kimetsu no yaiba Y Osomatsu-san.

Without more to say, we present our top romantic anime for this February 14th.

The best romantic anime on Crunchyroll:

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid

Miss kobayashi She is the average office worker with a boring life who lives in a small apartment alone. This was until he saves the life of a dragon named Tohru.

This is one romantic comedy out of the ordinary that will make you laugh until you cry.

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for you

Nasa yuzaki falls in love at first sight after meeting the mysterious Tsukasa. When Nasa gathers up the courage to declare what he feels, the girl’s response surprises him: I’ll go out with you, but only if we get married.

One of the romantic jewelry of the 2020 fall season, highly recommended to hang out.

My roommate is a Cat

An incredible friendship story! If you are shy and introverted, it will surely make you feel identified.

Subaru Mikazuki He is a novelist who suffers from the defect of being excessively shy, which makes it difficult for him to interact with other people. One day he finds a cat in the street who has been abandoned on the street and he survives as best he can. Both will forge friendship and end up living together.

The Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Because in Valentine’s Day not everything is romance, this popular anime It will surely make you sigh for the incredible moments of friendship that the protagonist spends.

Satoru Mikami He is a lonely 37-year-old man who is not happy with the life he leads. But when he dies at the hands of a thief and thinks it is his end, he awakens to discover that he has been reincarnated in a world of magic and sword … as a slime!

Kimetsu Gakuen Valentine-hen Special

Finally, the special program of Kimetsu Gakuen Valentine-hen, is about four animated shorts for Valentine’s Day. You can see them on the channel Aniplex Youtube East February 13 at 7:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., and at 1:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Sunday 14 (Central Time of Mexico).

These schedules are like this because they are released with the hours of Japan.

There will also be three shorts by Valentine’s Day of Osomatsu-san, you can check all the information by here.

