Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time premiered this March 8 in Japanese cinemas, closing the mythical tetralogy of Hideaki anno as well as the history of Shinji, Asuka and the EVAs.

Among the characters we met during these years is Misato katsuragi, who we saw go from captain to major and finally to lieutenant. As part of NERV her role within history is vital, first as guardian of Shinji Y Asuka, and then as a key piece to unmask NERV Y SEELE.

Besides being brave and a trained military man, Misato She also won the hearts of the community due to her beauty and bubbly but determined personality, especially when all she wanted in the evening was a good dinner and a cold beer.

A Misato cosplay that will make your day happier

Beyond the cosplays where she is on a mission, the cosplayer Alina becker who can you find how @japp_leack in Instagram gave us a couple of sessions of Misato katsuragi in a much more casual setting:

No doubt this cosplay from Misato His fans will appreciate him, who are not few, because this character competes in popularity with the pilots of the EVE.

And although in another of his photos we were left to owe a beer, he undoubtedly captured the essence of this peculiar and attractive character:

If you liked her cosplay from Misato do not forget to visit her on her profile where she has also paid tributes to characters such as Tsunade of Naruto Y Saeko of High School of the Dead.

What do you think of this version of Misato katsuragi? Let us know in the comments.



