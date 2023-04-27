He Boys and Girls Day is just around the corner, if you have not yet thought of something to celebrate the smallest of the house, this will interest you because the Government of Mexico City has organized different free activities.

Different dependencies have organized an itinerary so that this April 30and previous days, girls and boys enjoy shows, concerts, works and more, for free in the capital of the country.

the festival of Day of the Boy and the Girl in the Zócalo of the CDMX It will start at 10:00 a.m. and end at 7:00 p.m., where, free of charge, you can enjoy traditional games such as snakes and ladders, a plane, rope jumping, spring.

Likewise, there will be sports activities, such as soccer, abseiling, tochito, basketball, there will also be a boxing ring, bicycle track and skates so that the youngest members of the family can enjoy their day.

This was reported by the Secretary of Culture, Claudia Curiel de Icaza, who explained that, in addition, there will be a book fair, in which 30,000 free copies will be given to girls and boys attending. There will also be a mobile planetarium where people of all ages will be able to learn more about space, constellations and galaxies through projections. Likewise, acts of circus arts will be present.

Next Sunday, April 30, the Zócalo will become a large playground for the Festival of Girls and Boys.

Traditional games, bicycle tracks, karaoke, themed inflatables, circus, contests, science expo, mobile planetarium and 30,000 free books; in addition to the presentations of Triciclo Circus Band, Los Patita de Perro, YUCATAN A GO GO.