(advertorial)

Every Saint or Father Christmas dreams of it: that ultimate gift that makes someone happier than you’ve ever seen them. Allow us to lend a hand in the search: these three LEGO packs are a guaranteed hit with young and old. As long as the recipient is a little crazy about cars and building things yourself.

We are not claiming that the choice is now easier, by the way. Because all three of these LEGO packages may be there. We’ll list them for you.

LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3

Sure, you wanted to buy a real Ferrari Daytona SP3, but you had to debate the color for so long that it was already sold out when you made your choice. That had nothing to do with the price tag of a sloppy 2 million euros. Good news: you can now buy a LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3.

The package consists of 3,778 parts and can be assembled into a model of no less than 59 centimeters long, 10 centimeters high and 14 centimeters wide. The gull-wing doors can be opened and the targa roof is easy to remove. Behind the seats lies a detailed V12 engine with moving pistons and a working gearbox. The LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 is to order here for a price of 449.99 euros.

Photo: © LEGO

LEGO McLaren F1 car

Slightly more modest, in terms of number of parts and price, is this McLaren F1 car. It consists of 1,432 parts and looks very realistic thanks to the unique collaboration between the McLaren F1 team and LEGO. The right details and the real sponsor logos adorn the model.

Take a closer look at the LEGO McLaren F1 car and you can see that the pistons of the V6 engine actually move. There is also a differential, working steering and a functioning suspension. When you’re done building, the model measures 65 centimeters by 27 centimeters by 13 centimeters. For 199.99 euros you get the F1 car at home.

Photo: © LEGO

LEGO DeLorean out Back to the Future

Fans of the Back to the Futuremovies (and be honest, who isn’t?) will be very happy with this LEGO DeLorean DMC-12. Especially since this LEGO package can be built in three different ways, depending on which version of the legendary time machine you want: the car from part one, the flying machine from part two or the version that went to the Wild West from part three. Or build them one by one – that’s how you stay busy.

The LEGO DeLorean out Back to the Future consists of 1,872 bricks and when finished, it is 35 centimeters long, 19 centimeters wide and 12 centimeters high. Naturally, Marty McFly and Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown are present in the set, as is the flux capacitor. This time machine you score here for a price of 199.99 euros.

Photo: © LEGO

Are these three LEGO packs not what you’re looking for? View on lego.com for an almost inexhaustible selection of other kits. Happy Holidays!