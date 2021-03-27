Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most watched series today that has surpassed greats such as Shingeki no Kyojin and there are more and more cosplays of this anime.

So, as we await the continuation of the saga, we share one of Jujutsu Kaisen that we loved the most.

Yuuji Itadori Female Cosplay

The cosplayer Panterona fascinates us with a Yuuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen demon possessed Sukuna preparing to expand his domain and crowd his victims.

This photo shoot was made by GK Studios with the support of Jenjen_lin for the realization of props like the fingers of the queen of curses Sukuna.

This artist has worked with Funimation to perform other cosplays such as Maki oze from the anime Fire force, Which cosplay did you like the most? Would you like to see Panterona like another character from Jujutsu Kaisen?

Waiting for the continuation of Jujutsu Kaisen

This March 26, comes the end of the first season that would culminate the arc Death painting and with suspicions of a prequel movie or a second season that continues the main story.

However, so far we only have suspicions and indications such as the registration of the site jujutsukaisen-movie.jp with the same email as the official site of the series.

Maybe in the Anime Japan 2021 (March 27-30) we have more information about it from MAPPA.

