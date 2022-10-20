Guadalajara, Jalisco. – Our Mexico is a country full of traditions and cultureproof of this are the activities by Day of the Death to be held in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara, highlighting the Sixth National Festival of the Day of the Dead in Ixtlahuacan of the Membrillos, the safest locality in the region.

With the objective of showing respect for the traditions of our ancestors, the administration of the town that is part of the Guadalajara metropolis, will hold an inaugural parade next October 31 at six in the afternoonwith at least 20 floats.

During the event you can enjoy the details inspired by the cultures Wixárikas, Zapotecs and Tarahumarasin addition to being able to appreciate the “Offering of Light”, which will commemorate all the people who lost their lives due to the health contingency due to the 2020 pandemic.

“It is the rescue and strengthening of Mexican traditions(…) is always betting on culture, investing in culture, from the in-depth preparation and then the execution in this case of our Majestic Festival”, said the private secretary of the Municipal Government, Francisco Iñiguez.

For her part, the head of the Directorate of Tourism, Monserrat García, said that at least 35,000 visitors are expected to arrive in the municipality located 40 kilometers from downtown Guadalajara, during the three days of celebrations, leaving a spill of 20 million pesos.

Likewise, there will be various contests with a bag of 414 thousand pesoswhich will be distributed among the first places of the five categories such as Crowns, Rugs, Innovative Catrina, Traditional Catrina, Children’s Catrina, Happy Brides, Altar of the Dead, experts and amateurs.

“Ixtlahuacán is a picturesque and very pleasant place to visithas legends, historical places, protected natural areas and even characters forgotten by history itself, such as a woman named Ignacia Riechy, who fought in the Reform War and should be considered a heroine”, said the head of the Museums Directorate of the town, Ismael Serafín Gil Perales, while inviting you to include Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos in your itinerary to experience the Day of the Dead in Jalisco.