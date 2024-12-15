Celebrate that Franco has been rotting for 50 years

Liverpool fans have memories and are aware of who was responsible for their pain. That is why one of his most illustrious songs said “When Margaret Thatcher dies we will have a party”. And they did it. Of course they did. The hatred of the Red fans towards the infamous British leader is due to the role played by the police that Thatcher commanded with an iron fist in the Hillsborough tragedy. A match held in 1989 between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield where 94 Liverpool fans died. The police action was responsible for the death of the fans and that caused a forever primitive hatred among the fans against Margaret Thatcher. That festive nature after his death was not only among the soccer fans, but among all those who experienced the indecent, repressive and, at times, illegal struggle against the labor movement and especially against the miners. The day Thatcher died a cover of the Socialist Worker It was displayed with a blood-stained tombstone with the name of the conservative leader and one word: “Rejoice” while hundreds of Britons took to the streets to toast.

If the network fans and the British working class had reasons to celebrate the death of a democratically elected leader for her role in a catastrophe that cost the lives of more than 90 people and for her active fight, even with undemocratic means, against the union movements could not be less in Spain celebrating the anniversary in which Franco began to rot forever. It can only be typical of self-conscious people with a lot of fear of disturbing the right to say that we should not celebrate people dying, and they could agree that we should not celebrate the death of anyone who is not filthy scum and responsible for the death of thousands of people and having kept a country in darkness and misery after carrying out a coup d’état. The death of people is not celebrated, the death of Franco is celebrated.