The Super Bowl It is one of the most important sporting events that take place every year, and 2021 was not going to be the exception. It is for the same as Rocket league I was not going to miss the opportunity to celebrate.

Psyonix, the studio responsible for the development of the game, as well as the National Football League (NFL), announced a special campaign. It is nothing less than NFL Super Bowl LV Celebration Event, which started this Tuesday.

Rocket League is invaded by the spirit of the Super Bowl

The event is active from February 2 on all platforms where this title is present. This includes a new game mode, which is called Gridiron. Plus, there are associated challenges, and the NFL Fan Pack.

Regarding the new modality, it will only be available for a limited time and it takes place in a Champions Field modified. It’s adorned with yard lines, and of course the logo of the NFL.

Something that will also have the mode Gridiron in Rocket league They are rules inspired by American football. This is why the traditional ball of the game will be replaced by that of this sport.

It is something that will certainly attract attention. Now what about the challenges? Well, completing them will unlock the player title Gridiron Guru, NFL wheels, Y 20,000 XP. Both the Playlist LTM Gridiron as these challenges will remain active until February 8.

Super Bowl LV, a colossal and popular sports party

Regarding the NFL Fan Pack mentioned before, and that you can see in the advance that accompanies this note, the NFL Super Bowl LV Celebration marks their return.

What it includes are Octane Decals of the 32 teams in the NFL and will be available for 800 Credits. It can be purchased from the in-game Item Shop for the duration of the holiday, and that’s February 2-8. So the opportunity is worth seizing.

What is its price? Well, nothing more than 800 Credits, so it is very accessible. A pack of items ideal to celebrate the Super Bowl in Rocket league.

This will take place on February 7, and will be the thunderous clash between the team of Kansas City Chiefs with that of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It will be a power-to-power match between the two! Again this sports fair transcends other areas of life, including video games.

