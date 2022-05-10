When the news arrives in a woman’s life that a new being is growing in her, her world changes completely, the perception of things is maximized to the degree of thinking, feeling and acting, shedding selfishness and personal priorities, illuminating her existence with illusions but also with anxiety for his new act, considering the care he must now have, the decisions he must begin to make and the conflicting emotions that will completely fill his being, since there are those who surround themselves with joy and smiles, but there will be others that your world becomes adverse and with fears for not knowing what to do.

However, the great joy of being a mother ends up overcoming everything that might seem difficult, having in your hands a new defenseless being, who reflects so much love and joy, who needs to be held by the hand during night and day in the first years, becoming as a mother her guide, support and protection to achieve emotional stability in her children that over the years will help them grow up happy and whole.

Being a mother is not an easy situation, it requires a lot of dedication, patience, strength, learning to lead by example, knowing how to listen not only to words but also to the messages that children reflect in their actions, to be strengthened by a thousand trades in their lives to become a teacher, nurse, chemist, cook, astronaut, artist, psychologist, seamstress, driver, cheerleader and many other things that they would never imagine, but that each of these actions will be rewarded with joy and dreams fulfilled in each of their children.

It may seem impossible to achieve and don’t ask me how, I can only tell you that when you receive your children in your arms that “superpower chip” for mom is included, but I clarify, that doesn’t mean that mom is invincible or tireless , it is healthy and necessary to get stronger, rebuild, give yourself a few minutes of solitude or rest to recharge your batteries, cry and even scream, but then continue, bearing in mind that this does not make you less or a bad mother.

Enjoy each day next to your children, whatever their age, fill them with affection, love, hugs and kisses, avoid suffering or blaming yourself for things that no longer were, remember that there is no school that teaches how to be a mother, children will take their path as you did at the time, some return on their own to be your support, others may need to look for them, but whatever your case, try to remind them with love that they will always be there.

moments… Today May 10 is a very special day, because in every home in our country all mothers are celebrated with love, whether in person, from a distance or in the memory of those who are no longer physically there, acknowledging their support, dedication and unconditional love. Having in this space the joy of being able to send you a big hug and wish you a Happy Mother’s Day!, especially to my mother Teresa Sandoval López, who I thank for everything she has given me since the day I was born, her love , advice and examples that have allowed me to walk through life and become today a guide for my own children. I love and respect her, today and always.