Mar10 Day or Mario Day, as for a long time, takes place every March 10, and 2024 was not going to be the exception. So LEGO has a series of LEGO Super Mario packages ready to celebrate.

Since this line of products endorsed by Nintendo came out in August 2020, its variety has increased significantly. To such an extent that at the time of writing these lines there are 75 packages and there are others that are on the way.

So LEGO decided to share a list of ideal packages for those who want to start their LEGO Super Mario collection and celebrate the plumber and his friends in a big way.

The first of them is the LEGO Super Mario Initial Pack: Mario's Adventures, which is the basic and ideal to start with, whose suggested price is $1 thousand 499 Mexican pesos. This one has 231 pieces and is ideal for children over six years old. But there's more fun!

This is in the form of Expansion Sets, such as Bowser's Monster Car, based on the appearance of the also called King of the Koopas in Super Mario 3D Worldwhat does it cost $759 Mexican pesos.

This package has 458 pieces and is recommended for ages eight and up. The Dorrie and the wrecked ship cannot be left aside, which costs $1 thousand 149 Mexican pesoscomes with 500 pieces and is preferable for children over seven years old.

To the Expansion Sets mentioned above we must add the Caco Gazapo one in Toad's store, which is worth $469 Mexican pesos.

It is also recommended for ages seven and up and has 230 pieces. Apparently, it's the easiest package to put together.

It should be noted that most of these packages can interact with the Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach figures, so it is something worth keeping in mind.

Apart from LEGO Super Mario we have more geek information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

