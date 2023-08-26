The Argentine band Ke Characters, led by singer Emanuel Noir, will be present in Tacna for a special date throughout the region. The group will be present along with another well-known band to give a concert whose tickets can be purchased via Teleticket. Know all the details HERE.

What time will the Ke Characters concert be in Tacna?

The concert will take place this Saturday August 26and it will start at6:00 p.m. m. to the delight of all fans of the group. Along with Ke Characters, there will also be the renowned cumbia group Armonía 10.

Where will the Ke Characters concert be in Tacna?

The show will be at theTacna International Fairlocated in thePeru Parkof the pocollay district. There are still tickets on sale at Teleticket in the VIP, platinum and general areas. Prices range from S/40 to S/267.

Concert in Tacna. Photo: Facebook Harmony 10

Why will Ke Characters offer a concert in Tacna?

The Argentine band arrives in the region to celebrate the 94th anniversary of the reincorporation of Tacna to Peru. This event is being organized by the Provincial Municipality of Tacna and on Saturday, August 26, a total of five concerts will be offered.

