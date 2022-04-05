A day like today but 66 years ago, opened its doors the central Library of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), located in University Cityin the southern area of ​​Mexico City.

The library has become emblematic and representative of the UNAMwhich is why it is one of the most visited centers, mostly by students and teachers.

In 1956, it opened its doors to the student community and to date houses thousands of copies, which are available to members of the highest house of studies in the country.

More than 350 thousand titles

In the social networks of the UNAM different publications were made where they celebrated and celebrated the 66th anniversary of the opening of doors highest house of studies in the country.

More than 350 thousand titles that, as mentioned above, are available to the student community in its 12 floors.

Juan O’Gorman, born in 1905, a Mexican painter and architect, was in charge of creating the technique of the murals that adorn the UNAM Central Library on University Cityfor which he was recognized not only throughout the country, but also worldwide.