Halloween It is the perfect excuse for all movie buffs to enjoy an exclusive day of the horror genre and, if we recently made a list of the best scary movies according to critics, this time we will tell you which films with a theme according to the date are available on the platform Disney+ so that the little ones in the house can also enjoy a pleasant moment in front of the television with the family.

It should be noted that the following list is made up of animated films and others with real actors, but which are intended for a children’s audience. The objective is that children can also enjoy films related to horror films.

What horror movies for children can be seen on Disney +?

‘The Strange World of Jack’ (1993)

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’, by its original English title, is a film directed by Henry Selick and produced by Tim Burton, which tells the story of Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town, who crosses through a portal into Christmas City. This children’s musical, which was worked with the stop motion technique, has in its cast Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara, William Hickey, Glenn Shadix, Ken Page, Paul Reubens, among others.

‘Hocus Pocus’ (1993)

The film, also called in Latin America as ‘Abracadabra’, shows us what happened to three witches: Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson, who are attacked by the town after the death of a girl. However, before they end their lives, Winifred cast a spell to resurrect them if a virgin lights the black flame candle on the eve of All Saints’ Day. The film has a sequel, which was released in 2022, and which is also on Disney+.

‘Monsters Inc.’ (2001)

The animated film produced by Pixar revolves around the adventures of two monsters, James P. Sullivan and Mike Wazowski, who must take a girl back to their world after she sneaks through one of the doors they use to scare away to the kids. The great success of the film caused sequels to be made, such as ‘Monsters University’ (2013) and the series ‘Monsters at Work’ (2021), among other short films.

‘Frankenweenie’ (2012)

This film was directed by Tim Burton and produced by Walt Disney Pictures. It is a remake of a short film of the same name, however, it uses stop motion animation, unlike the original material, which had real images. The film, which was made in black and white, tells the life of Victor, a boy who loses his dog named Sparky and uses electricity to bring it back to life. ‘Frankenweenie’ features the voices of Charlie Tahan, Frank Welker, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Atticus Shaffer, Winona Ryder, among others.

‘Maleficent’ (2014)

‘Maleficent’ is a film that is based on the evil witch from ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and the stories by Charles Perrault and the Brothers Grimm. This film, which featured Angelina Jolie in the leading role, was a total box office success and grossed more than 755 million dollars, when its budget was 180 million dollars. ‘Maleficent’ has a sequel, which is titled ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’, released in 2014 and which is also in the Disney+ catalogue.

‘Coco’ (2017)

This animated film is probably the most successful of all the aforementioned, since it had an initial budget of 175 million dollars and grossed more than 800 million dollars. The film produced by Pixar was based on the Day of the Dead, a Mexican celebration held on November 1 and 2 and which revolves around Miguel’s family, a boy who loves music, but who has to deal with negative from her family after her great-great-grandmother assumed that her husband abandoned her to pursue a musical career.