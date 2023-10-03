The new Warrenverse film, ‘The Nun 2’, was a success since its premiere in movie theaters, where it generated more than $230 million in revenue, a figure that can still increase. For this reason, many were surprised by the news that the film, which is under the direction of Michael Chaveswill arrive on the grill HBO Max sooner rather than later, without waiting the 90 days that is usually the normal waiting time between the launch of any production in theaters and its arrival on a streaming platform.

If you haven’t seen yet ‘The Nun 2’ or if you want to enjoy it again, but this time from the comfort of your home, stay in the following note, and we will tell you all the details about its arrival in HBO Max.

When does ‘The Nun 2’ come out on HBO Max?

The horror film, which will star Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aaronswho play sister Irene and the demon Valak, respectively, will come to HBO Max on Friday, October 27, 2023 worldwide. This arrival to streaming will take place shortly before two months since its premiere in movie theaters, where it arrived on September 7, 2023.

‘The Nun 2’ It is the eighth film in the saga known as the cinematic universe of ‘The Conjuring’, which not only includes the films based on the story of the couple of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, but also includes the trilogy of the devilish doll Annabelle. These are all the films belonging to the also called Warrenverse:

‘The Conjuring’ (2013)

‘Annabelle’ (2014)

‘The Conjuring 2’ (2016)

‘Annabelle: The Creation’ (2017)

‘The Nun’ (2018)

‘Annabelle 3: Coming Home’ (2019)

‘The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It’ (2021)

‘The Nun 2’ (2023)

‘The Conjuring: The Last Rite’ (2024, date to be announced)

How to watch ‘The Nun 2’ in Spanish ONLINE and for FREE?

What is ‘The Nun 2’ about?

“1956-France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face to face with Valak, the demon nun,” notes the official synopsis of ‘The Nun 2’.

‘The Nun 2’ has a duration of 1 hour and 49 minutes, 13 minutes longer than the first part. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

What is the cast of ‘The Nun 2’?